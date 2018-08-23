2 killed in car crash

On Wednesday at 3:34 p.m., the Oldham County Police Department, Oldham County EMS and the South Oldham Fire Department were dispatched to Interstate 71 southbound approximately half a mile south of the 14 exit ramp on an injury collision.

Upon arrival, Oldham County Police located the driver of a 2012 Ford Focus trapped in the vehicle. Police located 3 additional occupants that were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was traveling southbound and left the roadway into the center median where it struck a rock cut. No determination on speed or causation has been determined at this time.

The driver has been identified as 17-year-old TC Somersall of Cumberland. The identity of the 15-year-old passenger will not be released due to her age but is a resident of Smith.

The identities of the passengers killed as a result of the collision are: Selena Gilbert,18, of Wallins Creek, and Tamara Daniels, 20, of Ages.

The cause of the collision is still currently under investigation by the Oldham County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

If you have any additional information about this incident, the Oldham County Police Department can be reached at (502) 222-1300.