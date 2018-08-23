2018 Women’s Conference

The 11th Annual Celebration of Appalachian Women Conference was held at the Harlan Center on Saturday.

“2018 was a record-breaking year for our Conference,” Harlan County Domestic Violence Victim Advocate Sheryl Caudel said. “This year, we had 248 participants for this fun-filled, educational day.”

According to a press release, the event features several workshops covering a number of topics such as stress management, women’s heart health, financial independence, vehicle maintenance, accessorizing your wardrobe and stained glass crafting.

Attendees were treated to a catered lunch after the workshops, followed by games and door prizes.

Domestic Violence Survivor Brittany Caudill shared her story of recovery and survival. Lonnie Milwee and Jim Woodring provided music for the event.

District Judge Scott Lisenbee served as special guest speaker for the luncheon. He announced the nominees for the 2018 Outstanding Appalachian Woman of the Year award. Leslie Bledsoe won the honor, and Lisenbee presented her with roses and cited her many accomplishments.

According to Caudel, Bledsoe was chosen as the Outstanding Appalachian Woman this year because of her phenomenal love of people. Bledsoe made two trips to Florida and one to Texas this year to provide food and clothing to hurricane victims as a part of her “With Love from Harlan” project.

She has placed blessing boxes throughout Harlan County to provide food items and necessities to those in need, and founded the “Love it, Don’t Litter it” campaign in Harlan County to clean up the county and discourage littering. Her latest project is a mural painted on the old Jones Motors building titled “Hope Grows Here” depicting hope through handprints of various community citizens, service providers and children.

Presenters at the event included ARH Cardiologist Dr. Georges Damaa, KCADV Director of Economic Empowerment Andrea Miller, ARH Director of Psychiatry Craig Tagmeyer, Melissa Lay & Ashley Turner from Catos, Kimberly Bullock of CVDVS and Total Auto Care Service Manager Jerry Hartsell.

Sponsors included Catos, The Central Shop, Cumberland Hope Community, Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins, Home Federal Bank, Harlan Vapors, Harlan Circuit Court Clerk Wendy Flanary, Anderson, Laws & Jones Funeral Home, Monticello Banking Company, MCHC, 421 Gas & Go, Sassy Trash, Cumberland River Comp Care, Letty Viann’s Gift Shop, JJ Tax Service, Cardinal Financial, HCTV, the Doug Asher Law Office, Evarts Funeral Home, Jewelcraft, AMC Theater, Quantum Health Care, Darla Carter Heflin, Joyce Heck, Matt’s Feed & Seed, Clover Fork Clinic, Kentucky Mine Supply, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley, and Elimishia House. Luncheon tables were decorated and sponsored by various organizations and businesses, with the award for best decorated table going to Sassy Trash.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped make the 2018 Conference possible,” Caudel said.

The Celebration of Appalachian Women Conference is an annual event sponsored by the Harlan County Domestic Violence Council and Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services.