Cox charged with assault

A Cumberland man is facing charges including assault after allegedly shooting his son in the leg during an argument over going to school.

Chad Cox, 41, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Winston Yeary on Wednesday.

According to a press release, school officials and counselors notified the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday about an incident which occurred earlier in the Cumberland area involving a student.

Another student at Harlan County High School who had been staying at the residence in Cumberland had informed school officials of an incident between a father and son. Through further investigation, it was determined Cox had an argument with his 17-year-old son over going to school.

During the argument, Cox allegedly armed himself with a .22 rifle and threatened his son in the presence of another person. During the argument, the weapon discharged and the bullet struck his son in the left leg. The juvenile was transported to Harlan ARH and he was admitted for treatment.

According to the citation, the bullet struck the juvenile in the left calf and traveled all the way through. The bullet was later found on the ground.

Cox was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set.

The case remains under investigation by Yeary.