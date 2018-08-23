HCHS hopes to bounce back against Dogs

On their way to a 1-4 start last year, the Harlan County Black Bears played one of their worst games in falling 17-6 at Hazard. It took the Bears a month to break out a losing streak started that night, recovering just in time to earn a tie for the District 8 title.

Harlan County will try to start a different kind of streak in the rematch Friday at home against the Bulldogs after falling 49-6 last week at Ashland Blazer in their season opener. The Bears turned the ball over three times and had trouble stopping the Tomcats’ big-play passing attack led by quarterback Braxton Ratliff.

HCHS will face another tough test against Hazard, a 9-3 team a year ago that lost to Pikeville in the Region 4 finals. The Bulldogs open their season Friday but bring back several key players, led by district preseason player of the year Bailey Blair, a senior who passed for 1,953 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 707 yards on the ground. Senior receiver Skylar Pelfrey had 31 catches for 459 yards last season. Junior fullback Reece Fletcher added 563 yards rushing.

Fletcher led the team in tackles last year with 110 from his linebacker spot. Pelfrey had 93 and junior middle linebacker Mason Collins added 65.

“Hazard is a big, strong football team. Coach (Mark) Dixon has built a true program over there,” Harlan County coach Eddie Creech said.

The Bulldogs played 3A power Belfry to a 14-14 tie in varsity scrimmage action.

“They really impressed me on film against Belfry last week,” Creech said. “Their defense played physical and downhill.”

Harlan County had some success on the ground last week with 191 yards rushing, led by Garry Henson with 57 and Matt Brown with 47. Brown and Patrick Bynum have both been slowed by injuries this week but are expected to play. Sophomore lineman Jordan Steele, a former New Harlan standout, is awaiting word from the KHSAA after returning to Harlan County from Georgia

———

Harlan will go on the road for the second time to open the season and will likely face their toughest opponent on Friday at Paintsville. The Tigers, who finished 11-2 last year and lost in the finals of the region, rolled past Harlan 37-0 early last season.

Paintsville got off to an impressive start last week with a 55-0 rout of Estill County. Sophomore quarterback Jake Hyden completed all four of his passes, including three touchdowns, in the win. He passed for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Junior running back Joshua McClurg ran for 109 yards on six carries in the win over Estill.

The Tigers bring back several key players on defense, led by senior linebacker Christian Keeton, who was first on the team in tackles last year with 95. Junior linebacker Jaylyn Allen and senior defensive backs James Allen and Chris Allen are also back. James Allen and Chris Allen, who are also starting receivers, had touchdown catches last week.

“Paintsville is big up front with a great deal of speed at the skill positions. Plus, they are very well coached,” said Harlan coach John Luttrell, whose Dragons won’t be at full strength this week.

Senior receiver/defensive back Kilian Ledford is expected to see his first action of the season next week after off-season surgery. Luke Carr, a linebacker, is out with a shoulder injury. Ethan Clem, Conner Scearse and Jordon Howard have all suffered from sickness this week and may not be able to play. Luttrell said several other players were showing signs of illness and their status is also uncertain.