Lady Bears end losing skid, down Jackets

After three straight wins to start the season, the Harlan County Lady Bears headed to Middlesboro on a three-game losing streak. The Lady Bears ended the skid with a 25-21, 25-4, 24-26, 25-17 victory on Tuesday to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district action.

“It sure was nice to get back on the winning track last night, especially in district play,” Harlan County coach Jennifer Hilton said. “I thought our girls played hard, but we are still making too many correctable errors. This was our last game for the week. I’m looking forward to getting back into the gym for a little practice time.”

Olivia Minor led the Lady Bears with 14 service points and 21 digs. Elizabeth Ball added 16 service points, six kills, four digs, one block and one assist. Kathrine Bailey contributed 10 service points, six assists and five digs. Emily Long had 11 digs, six kills and five service points. Haley Scearse added nine service points, five digs, four kills and one assist. Breann Turner added eight kills, one block and one assist. Dixie Ewing had nine digs and four kills. Paighton Freeman added two service points and one dig. Hannah Jones had two assists.

Harlan County won 21-4, 21-4 in junior varsity action. Jones had 12 service points and Matessa Cox added 10.

The Lady Bears travel to Jenkins on Monday and Thomas Walker, Va., on Tuesday.

———

Harlan will begin defense of its 13th Region All “A” Classic championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Williamsburg. Other first-round games will include Pineville vs Lynn Camp, Oneida Baptist vs Middlesboro and Red Bird vs Barbourville.