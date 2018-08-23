Why do closed minds need additional Kavanaugh documents?

With hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh set to begin Sept. 4, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and some of his Democratic colleagues are in a tizzy over a process he contends is lacking in transparency.

Schumer’s contention is flimsy when you digest the fact that more than 195,000 documents pertaining to Kavanaugh have been turned over to the Senate Judiciary Committee. This number is higher than the number of documents provided before confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch and Elena Kagan. Even more documents are being processed and will be forthcoming.

You would think that just the documents already provided on the more than 300 opinions Kavanaugh participated in while on the federal appeals court would tell Schumer and company nearly all they need to know about Kavanaugh’s judicial philosophy and approach to the law, but apparently not.

This request for an unprecedented volume of additional documents is quite simply an attempt to delay the process and should not be taken seriously.

Here is why we say this.

President Donald Trump’s address to the nation announcing Kavanaugh’s nomination was barely concluded when Schumer announced that he would not support him. A number of Democratic senators followed in lockstep. In addition, many of this same group indicated they wouldn’t even extend Kavanaugh the courtesy of meeting with him.

Given this display of closemindedness, does anyone really believe that the release of additional documents would change their minds? Seriously?

“With the Senate already reviewing more documents than for any other Supreme Court nominee in history, Chairman Chuck Grassley has lived up to his promise to lead an open, transparent and fair process,” according to White House spokesman Raj Shah.

During the Obama administration, when then-Majority Leader Harry Reid changed Senate rules to allow a simple majority of senators to bring federal appeals court judges to the floor for a confirmation vote, Sen. Mitch McConnell warned him that Democrats could come to regret his action and made good on that warning by extending Reid’s precedent to Supreme Court confirmations.

With Gorsuch on the Supreme Court and Kavanaugh likely to be confirmed, Reid is now reaping the whirlwind of his action.

The Daily News of Bowling Green