Harlan Daily Enterprise to reduce print frequency

Beginning Aug. 28, the Harlan Daily Enterprise will change its publication days to Wednesdays and Saturdays. No longer will the newspaper be producing printed editions on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The core mission remains providing local news and information for readers and advertisers, both in print and in a digital format. The Harlan Daily Enterprise will continue to provide news coverage 24 hours a day on the website at harlandaily.com.

The decision to eliminate two days of publishing was not made lightly. Months of discussion and analysis led to the need to make this move. The assessment was based on two significant factors.

First, increased newsprint costs have caused a nearly 30 percent increase in the cost of the actual paper used to print the newspaper. With new tariffs, there does not appear to be an end in sight to these rising costs. Newspapers across the country have been making similar adjustments to their printing cycles due to this increasing expense.

You might wonder why we decided to eliminate Tuesday and Friday. In a nutshell, these two days are the least profitable publications. According to publisher Rita Haldeman, “Our plan is to reallocate our resources to provide you with more news and information in our Wednesday and Saturday editions. We will continue to serve the needs of our customers and invest in quality journalism for our community.”

Secondly, reader trends are rapidly changing. More people are accessing the website and reading the e-edition on desktop computers, cellphones and tablets. Currently, the Enterprise draws an average of 31,000 unique visitors to our website each and every month. That number translates to 1,000 visits per day. These statistics are verified monthly through Google Analytics.

“This move positions the Enterprise to remain the most viable source of news and information in our community. Between our printed readership and our digital footprint, we are reaching more people than any other media outlet in the area” said Haldeman.

“Eliminating these two days will allow the Enterprise to remain healthy and viable. It will allow us to focus our resources on building a stronger print publication and also provide a stronger digital presence. It will allow reporters to focus more on reporting news stories that our readers need and care about.

“In addition, our sales team will have more time to work with our advertisers and share pertinent information with regard to online advertising opportunities and creating their own digital footprint. The Harlan Daily Enterprise has been in this community since 1911. I have no doubt that we will continue to serve our readers and our community for many years to come.”

Home delivery subscription prices will remain the same. Racks and area retailers of the Harlan Daily Enterprise will see an increase of $0.50 to our Wednesday edition only. Should you have any questions about these changes, please feel free to contact Lisa Gray at 606-248-1010 or email her directly at lisa.gray@middlesborodailynews.com.