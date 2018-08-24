Harlan water board appointment

The Harlan City Council renewed the appointment of Ken Bowling to the Harlan Municipal Water Board during a meeting on Monday.

Mayor Danny Howard called Otis Lewis of Harlan Municipal Water Works to submit possibilities to the council to fill a vacancy created by Bowling’s expiring term.

“Mr. Ken Bowling’s term on the Harlan Municipal Water Works board is set to expire,” Lewis said. “We have submitted three names from which you can make your appointment. Mr. Ken Bowling has been a good board member, he attends all meetings and he’s beneficial to us.”

Lewis pointed out it can be difficult to find a person willing to serve on the board.

“It really is a public service,” Lewis said. “We at the Harlan Water Works have been blessed throughout history of having good board members who are willing to remain board members for many, many years. We’ve had board members serve for 20 to 30 years.”

According to Lewis, he has seen several people serve for extended periods of time.

“In 26 years, I think I’ve seen 5 different board members,” Lewis said. “It is important that you have long-standing board members because they are educated on and familiar with our operations, and that makes things go a lot smoother.”

Lewis said the goal of Harlan Municipal Water Works is to provide safe, affordable and dependable water service. He added board members have always worked hard to achieve that goal.

“Mr. Bowling has agreed to serve another term and continue his public service,” Lewis told the panel. “I ask you to consider reappointing him as a board member.”

Howard pointed out if reappointed, it would be Bowling’s third term on the board.

The council passed a motion to reappoint Bowling to the board. The motion passed with no opposition.