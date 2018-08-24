Local Sports

Green Dragons split football doubleheader against Jackets

Harlan split a doubleheader against visiting Middlesboro, winning 12-6 in fifth- and sixth-grade action before falling 30-8 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Nate Montanaro and Vince Smith each scored touchdowns for the 3-0 Green Dragons, both in the second quarter. Smith completed three of four passes for 31 yards.

Smith, Montanero and Jackson Luttrell had four tackles each to lead Harlan’s defense, which held Middlesboro scoreless until the final period. Zander Stidham, Cameron Gray and Gunnar Burkhart added three tackles each.

“Cameron Hammonds, Ade Akisanye, Baylor Varner, Peyton Thompson and Matthew Nunez controlled the line on the defensive side of the ball,” Harlan coach Chris Wheeler said. “We came out and tried to do something different and it didn’t go as planned for us, but the defense was ready today. We have drilled all week on defense and it showed during the game. The older players are doing a great job of helping younger players become better and overall it’s making the team even better and they bonding together. It makes our jobs as coaches easier when a team can come together like this.”

No information was submitted on the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

The seventh- and eighth-grade team will pay Pineville on Saturday at Bell County. Both Harlan teams will play Thursday at home against Lynn Camp.

Rowe scores 21 as Cawood claims win over Black Mountain

Scarlett Rowe poured in 21 points as Cawood defeated visiting Black Mountain 44-29 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday.

Hannah Turner paced Black Mountain with 12 points.

Abbi Field scored 28 as Cawood won 46-16 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Chelsey Cottrell led Black Mountain with eight points.

Cawood won 6-2 in fourth-grade action as Skylar Phillips scored six.

Black Mountain and Cawood play at Pineville on Saturday.

Cawood (44) — Scarlett Rowe 21, Whitney Green 6, Michele Stewart 6, Taylor Clem 6, Kaylee Clark 5.

Black Mountain (29) — Hannah Turner 12, McKenzie Crider 6, Kaitlyn Turner 4, Hanna Pace 4, Emma Mulkey 3.

Cawood (46) — Abbi Fields 28, Cheyanne Rhymer 11, Maddi Middleton 5, Emily Stewart 1, Kirston Stewart 1.

Black Mountain (16) — Chelsey Cottrell 8, Brooke Turner 4, Tristan Pace 2, Hannah Kirby 2.

Cawood (6) — Skylar Phillips 6.

Black Mountain (2) — Addison Campbell 2.

Lunsford, Jones lead JACES to a victory over Rosspoint

Taylor Lunsford scored 19 points and Kylie Jones added 11 as James A. Cawood defeated Rosspoint 47-35 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Thursday at Rosspoint.

Samantha Goshen led Rosspoint with 11 points.

Mallory Long poured in 20 points as Rosspoint won 32-26 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Peyton Lunsford paced the Trojanettes with eight points.

Kaylissa Daniels scored four as the Trojanettes won 9-8 in a fourth-grade game.

Rosspoint plays host to Middlesboro on Monday. James A. Cawood plays host to Black Mountain on Sept. 4.

JACES (47) – Kylie Jones-11, Taylor Lunsford-19, Kaylee Buell-6, Aaliyah Buell-2, Skylar Shepherd-9.

Rosspoint (35) – Jenna Wilson-8, Hailey Austin-8, Samantha Goshen-11, Abigail Gaw-8,.

Rosspoint (32) – Mallory Long-20, Brianna Howard-8, Kaitlyn Daniels-3, Lindsey Skidmore-1

JACES(26) – Peyton Lunsford-8, Leah Davis-6, Madison Daniels-4, Juleea Smith-4, Lacey Robinson-4

JACES (9) – Jaiden Marlowe-3, Kaylissa Daniels-4, Ally Stewart-2.

Rosspoint (8) – Emmalynn Branson-2, Aubrey Hensley-2, Bryleigh Capps-2, Lacey Short-2.