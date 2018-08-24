Mosley appointed to SOAR board

Photo submitted

The SOAR Executive Board met on Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort. Shown are Donovan Blackburn, CEO of Pikeville Medical Center; Karen Kelly, District Director for Congressman Hal Rogers (designee proxy for Rogers); Dan Mosley, Harlan County Judge-Executive; Lynn Tipton, paralegal at Tipton and Tipton Law Firm; Jean Hale, CEO, and Chairman of Community Trust Bancorp; Congressman Hal Rogers, Governor Matt Bevin, Chairperson Kim McCann, partner at VanAntwerp Attorneys, LLP; Nate Haney, Senior Vice President at Braidy Industries; Jim Host, retired CEO of Host Communications; French Harmon, Pastor of Somerset Baptist Church; Chuck Sexton, President and CEO of One East Kentucky; and Jared Arnett, Executive Director of SOAR.