News Around the State

Jobless rates fall in 110 Ky. counties for July 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 110 of the state’s counties between July 2017 and July 2018.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says jobless rates rose in the state’s other 10 counties.

Officials say Woodford County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Campbell County at 3.6 percent. Boone and Kenton counties were next at 3.7 percent each, followed by Fayette, Oldham and Scott counties at 3.8 percent each.

Magoffin County had the state’s highest jobless rate at 13.8 percent. Carter County was next at 9.7 percent. It was followed by Elliott County at 9.4 percent, Wolfe County at 9.1 percent, Leslie County at 8.8 percent, Harlan County at 8.5 percent and Clay and Knott counties at 8.1 percent each.

EKU offers reduced tuition for active-duty service members

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky University says it is reducing tuition for students who are serving active duty in the military.

A statement from the school in Richmond says effective immediately active duty service members on federal orders for at least 180 days will be charged $250 per credit hour for undergraduate courses and $325 per credit hour for graduate courses. EKU spokesman Jerry Wallace says typical fees for online classes are $409 per credit hour for undergraduate courses and between $510 and $611 for graduate courses.

Eastern says the aim is to make higher education possible for service members on active duty, no matter their location. Students can still apply for federal financial aid and can use GI Bill benefits for any remaining costs.

EKU Online offers more than 40 degree and certificate options.

New federal maritime office to open in western Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — A new federal maritime office is opening in Kentucky.

News outlets report U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby announced the new Gateway Office in Paducah on Thursday. A Maritime Administration release says Paducah’s proximity to three major river confluences makes it ideal to support export activities.

Additionally, Chao is coming to Florence, Kentucky, on Friday to tout a $67.5 million highway grant. Under a federal program called Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, the grant will allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to invest in three major infrastructure projects along Interstate 71/75 in Boone County.

Chao’s husband, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced the federal grant to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in June.

Midway worker injured at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A midway worker at the Kentucky State Fair has been injured and the ride where the employee worked has been removed from the fairgrounds.

North American Midway Entertainment and the Kentucky State Fair Board and state Agriculture Department said in news releases Thursday that the worker was injured while inspecting the Fireball’s unloading platform. No guests were hurt.

An 18-year-old was killed and others injured when the Fireball broke apart last year in Ohio. News outlets reported an improved version was at the Kentucky State Fair this year.

The employee was taken to a hospital Saturday. The ride was shut down and taken off the property.

Spokeswoman Amy Girton of North American Midway Entertainment said she couldn’t discuss the employee’s information due to privacy laws but said the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

All other rides have been inspected and are operating.