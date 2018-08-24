SKCTC among best in nation

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKCTC) is proud to announce that it has been ranked among the top 200 community colleges in the country by WalletHub. Research examined 715 colleges nationwide.

According to Southeast President Vic Adams, “We are honored to receive this distinction. Our mission is to provide an accessible, affordable, quality education for all students. To be ranked among the best is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff.”

Fifteen of the 16 Kentucky colleges have also been recognized, and Kentucky was ranked as the sixth best state for community college systems.

“To achieve this recognition is no small feat,” said KCTCS President Jay K. Box. “All of us at KCTCS are extremely proud of these colleges and celebrate this great news with them.”

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the National Center for Education Statistics, US News, the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Community & Economic Research and College Measures. Additionally, to be considered in the rankings, a college must be a member of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).