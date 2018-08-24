UK to open league schedule at Alabama

LEXINGTON (KT) — The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been completed.

The Southeastern Conference schedule was released Friday, the final piece of the team’s schedule for the upcoming season. The Wildcats’ non-conference slate was released on Thursday, with games against national powerhouses Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, and Kansas.

Kentucky opens the league schedule at Alabama on Jan. 5. The team’s 18-game league schedule includes home-and-home games against Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Following the road encounter at Alabama to open the conference season, Kentucky plays four of the next six games at home, with an SEC home opener against Texas A&M on Jan. 8. Kentucky’s league contests will be played on Tuesday and Saturday.

The Wildcats open the home portion of the schedule against Southern Illinois on Nov 9, followed by four more games at Rupp Arena in the inaugural Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase. The showcase will include games against North Dakota (Nov. 14), Virginia Military Institute (Nov. 18), Winthrop (Nov. 21) and Tennessee State on Nov. 23. Kentucky will take on Louisville on Dec. 29 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Kentucky’s non-conference schedule also includes Duke on Nov. 6 in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, North Carolina on Dec. 22 in Chicago (CBS Sports Classic) and Kansas on Jan. 26 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Rupp Arena.

Other non-conference games include Monmouth (Nov. 28), UNCG (Dec. 1), Seton Hall (Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden), and Utah (Dec. 15).

“This could be the most difficult schedules we’ve played in my time here,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said earlier this week. “The only teams we left off were the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. I will say this: For as tough as our schedule is going to be, I believe we have the type of team and kids to play it.

“Our goal in creating a schedule every season is to test our team while creating opportunities to learn and grow. This one will have more than its fair share of challenges, but my hope is that by season’s end, as we enter the tournament, we are prepared to play anyone and face anything a team tries to throw at us.”

Last season, a record eight SEC schools participated in the NCAA Tournament and defeated the BIG 12 in the annual challenge between the two leagues, 6-4.

Kentucky captured three of the past for regular-season titles and has won four SEC consecutive regular-season titles, including six in Calipari’s nine seasons in Lexington.

Starting times will be released at a later date.

Schedule

OCTOBER

Oct. 12 Big Blue Madness, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21, Blue-White game, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 Transylvania, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 2, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

Nov. 6 Duke at Indianapolis

Nov. 9 Southern Illinois

Nov. 14 North Dakota

Nov. 18 VMI

Nov. 21 Winthrop

Nov. 23, Tennessee State

Nov. 28, Monmouth

DECEMBER

Dec. 1, North Carolina Greensboro

Dec. 8, Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden

Dec. 15, Utah

Dec. 22 North Carolina at Chicago

Dec. 29 Louisville

JANUARY

Jan. 5 at Alabama

Jan. 8, Texas A&M

Jan. 12, Vanderbilt

Jan. 15 at Georgia

Jan. 19 at Auburn

Jan. 22, Mississippi State

Jan. 26, Kansas

Jan. 29 at Vanderbilt

FEBRUARY

Feb. 5 South Carolina

Feb. 9 at Mississippi State

Feb. 12 LSU

Feb. 16 Tennessee

Feb. 19 at Missouri

Feb. 23 Auburn

Feb. 26 Arkansas

MARCH

March 2 at Tennessee

March 5 at Ole Miss

March 9 Florida

March 13-17 SEC Tournament at Nashville