Photo submitted

Terry Creech, of Cumberland, received the Harlan County Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year Award. Terry and Gwen Creech own and operate the Apple Tree in Cumberland. The Apple Tree is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Aug. 28 and continuing through December. Apples for sale include the Gala, Molly’s Delicious, Winesap and Rambo. The Apple Tree is a Certified Kentucky Farm Bureau Roadside Farm Market. Here, President Don Miniard presented Creech the award at Harlan County Farm Bureau’s annual picnic on Aug. 18.