Food City kicks off School Bucks Challenge

ABINGDON, Va. — Are you up for the challenge? Food City has pledged $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year. With Food City’s School Bucks Challenge, it’s easy to earn reward points. For every $1 you spend, using your Food City ValuCard, you’ll receive 1 point.

“Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area. Our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easier than ever,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The 2018-2019 School Bucks Challenge began Aug. 22 and continues through May 7. Simply link your Food City ValuCard to the school of your choice online at www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks or at the checkout of area Food City locations. Area students will also receive barcoded school ID’s to provide to friends and family. When scanned at checkout, the barcode designates the school to credit with your purchases. The barcoded school ID’s are also available online at www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks for customers preferring to sign-up in-store.

Food City has pledged $700,000 for the upcoming school year. School allocations are based upon the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school. Schools can monitor their progress biannually online at foodcity.com.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Smith. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $18,600,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a 1000 participating area schools”.

For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 800-232-0174.