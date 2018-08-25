Local birth announcements listed

The following birth announcements have been submitted by Harlan ARH Hospital:

TRYSON SAYLOR

Aaron and Christina Taylor, of Cumberland, are the parents of an 8-pound, 12-ounce son born May 18, 2018.

He has been named Tryson Douglas.

His grandparents are Estil and Melissa Turner, of Cumberland. Crystal Taylor, of Benham, Gary Brock, of Dayhoit, and Bobby Harris, of Delphia.

RYLAN STEWART

EJ and Erica Stewart, of Cumberland, are the parents of a 7-pound, 2-ounce son born May 23, 2018.

He has been named Rylan Edward.

His grandparents are Jill Carmack, of Harlan, and Fay Helton, of Cumberland.

ELIJAH BAKER

Lindsay and Dalton Baker, of Harlan, are the parents of an 8-pound, 9-ounce son born May 23, 2018.

He has been named Elijah Wayne Allen.

His grandparents are Joy and Jeff Branson, of Harlan, and Terry and Tammy Baker, of Cawood.

EMILEE SKIDMORE

Lee Blaine Skidmore and Amy Jo Skidmore, of Baxter, are the parents of an 8-pound, 3-ounce daughter born May 24, 2018.

She has been named Emilee Addison.

SEBASTIAN JONES

Deanna Farmer and Patrick Jones, of Dayhhoit, are the parents of an 8-pound, 2-ounce son born May 26, 2018.

He has been named Sebastian Dewayne.

His grandparents are Amy Bledsoe and Jerry Bledsoe, both of Dayhoit.

His great-grandparent is Ernistine Gosnell, of Dayhoit.

HAYDEN HAMPTON

Christopher and Leighanna Hampton, of Wallins, are the parents of a 9-pound, 9-ounce son born June 1, 2018.

He has been named Hayden Conner.

His grandparents are Nichole and Sherman Bays, of Baxter, and Sis and Shannon Hampton, of Tremont.

His great-grandparents are Mike and Joann Stidham, of Lenarue, Eugene Bays, of Coldiron, and Charlene Hammonds, of Harlan.

ADDALYNN GAMBREL

Brittany Harris and Jeffrey Gambrel, of Loyall, are the parents of a 6-pound, 4-ounce daughter born June 3, 2018.

She has been named Addalynn Mae.

Her grandparents are Angela L. Turner Gambrel, of Loyall, Jeff A. Gambrel, of Loyall, Melissa M Howard, of Loyall, and Greg Harris, of Harlan.

His great-grandparents are Buck Gambrel, of Harlan, Gail Cornett, of Fairview, Gail Cornett, of Fairview, and Rodney Cornett, of Fairview.

JAXSON MIDDLETON

Courtney Middleton and Merle Middleston, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 13-ounce son born June 23, 2018.

He has been named Jaxson Brady.

His grandparents are Vicki Cinnamon, of Pineville, David Cinnamon, of Pineville, Shelley Middleton, of Cawood, and Johnny Middleton, of Cawood.

HERSHEL WILSON

Crystal Wilson, and Clifford Wilson are the parents of a 7-pound son born June 26, 2018.

He has been named Hershel Dewayne.

His grandparents are Clifford Wilson, of Lejunior, and Sherry Wilson, of Lejunior.

ZACHARY MADDEN

Rebecca and Zachary Madden, of Totz, are the parents of a 7-pound, 3-ounce son born July 3, 2018.

He has been named Zachary Bruce Wade.

His grandparents are Wade and Peggy Smith, of Loyall, and Carmella and Jim Isom, of Dayhoit..

EMMA COMBS

Luther and Kelly Combs, of Loyall, are the parents of a 6-pound daughter born July 5, 2018.

She has been named Emma Marie.

Her grandparents are Vernon Barton, of Harlan, and Anna Youngs, of Wallins.

BENSON HENSLEY

Glen and Tamera Hensley, of Evarts, are the parents of a 7-pound, 2-ounce son born July 5, 2018.

He has been named Benson Nash.

His grandparents are Jim and Nancy Burns, of Kenvir, and Dwayne and Tammy Jones, of Evarts.

BRAXTON RILEY

Melinda Irvin and Dalton Riley, of Smith, of Smith, are the parents of a 7-pound, 9-ounce son born June 8, 2018.

He has been named Braxton Dakota.

His grandparents are Marsha Irvin, of Smith, Jay Hensley, of Smith, Tony Irvin, of Gulston, Holly Kelly, of Holmes Mill, and Keith Kelly, of Holmes Mill.

CAMERON CORNETT JR.

Amy Kelly and Cameron Cornett, of Evarts, are the parents of an 8-pound, 8-ounce son born Aug. 3, 2018.

He has been named Cameron Mackenzie.

His grandparents are Tonya Cornett, of Cotes, Hobert Cornett, of Cotes, Cindy Kelly, of Evarts, and Bobby Kelly, of Tom Coal

The following birth announcements have been submitted to the Enterprise office:

KARLY LEDFORD

Jonathan and Jessica Ledford, of Dione, are the parents of a 7-pound, 14-ounce daughter born Jan. 12, 2018.

She has been named Karly Lillian Delaney.

Her grandparents are Darrell and Louise Burgan, of Highsplint, Elizabeth Young, of Dione, and Garey Ledford, of London.

Her great-grandparents are Carson and Alma Jean Neff, of Rutledge, Tennessee.

SCARLETT WARD

Mark and Shannon Ward, of Evarts, are the parents of a 6-pound, 3-ounce daughter born July 31, 2018.

She has been named Scarlett McKenzie.

Her grandparents are Tommy and Tina Shackleford, of Evarts, and Mark and Tammy Ward, of Harlan.

Her great-grandparents are Betty Ann King, of Kenvir, and Jessie Valerie Ward, of Harlan.