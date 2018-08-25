McAllister promoted to executive secretary

CAMPBELLSVILLE — Ricky Sparkman, South Central Region president of Community Trust Bank, has announced that Robin McAllister has been promoted to the position of executive secretary in the Community Trust Bank Middlesboro market.

McAllister’s responsibilities include handling confidential matters for the Middlesboro Market President, working on correspondence and reports, and ensuring that all actions performed are in compliance with government regulations and organizational policies and procedures. Her office is located at 1918 Cumberland Avenue in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

McAllister has been with Community Trust for more than 19 years. She has worked at Community Trust Bank as a Teller, at Community Trust and Investment Company as a Trust Relationship Administrator, and at Community Trust Financial Services as a Client Services Associate.

McAllister graduated from Utica High School in Utica, Michigan. She participates in Relay for Life and in the Bell County Repair Affair as part of Community Trust Bank’s team. McAllister resides in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

Community Trust Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $4.2 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, four banking locations in Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.