Do you complain? This is one of the things that I want to change about my life. I don’t like it when I complain about my life. It makes me feel bad. The enemy is so sneaky. He can literally have us complaining about our blessings throughout the day.

I’ve noticed that when I am complaining, then I am focusing on the bad things in my life. The more that I complain, the more things that my brain finds to complain about it. It is a vicious cycle. If we want to overcome the desire to complain, then we need to live in a place of gratitude. It’s hard for me to complain when I’m feeling grateful.

So, when I notice myself complaining about a certain situation or person, then I just stop and stand still for a moment. Sometimes just noticing the desire to complain is enough to help me stop. Other times, I try to look at the situation from a new perspective. In all reality, I have absolutely nothing to complain about.

I don’t want to miss out on the good things in my life because my mindset is negative. The enemy cannot destroy our God, but he can try to lessen God’s power in our eyes. When Satan tempts us to complain, then we take our eyes off of God and His goodness. If we do this enough, then we will start thinking our whole world is evil and that God doesn’t love us. He will have us thinking that our beautiful lives are somehow horrible.

Right now, in this very minute, all of my needs are met. I have a home, clean water to drink, electricity, food, and even a laptop to use. When I start listing my blessings, then it makes me ashamed for ever complaining. Today, I challenge you to notice every time you complain about anything. Then try to see the situation differently.

For example, one day I was complaining about going to the grocery store. Then, I stopped and thought about what a blessing it is for me to be able to buy food for my family. Not only do I have enough money to buy the food, but there is an abundance of food for me to choose from. Somewhere in the world, there is a mother with no way or opportunity to buy food for her family. Someone may be praying for the blessing that I am complaining about. Talk about putting it into perspective for me.

Philippians 2:14-15 (KJV)

14 Do all things without murmurings and disputings:

15 That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;