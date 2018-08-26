Fall into Cash community yard sale is Sept. 8 at The Center

The Center for Rural Development’s Fall into Cash community yard sale returns on Sept. 8 for another exciting shopping experience with lots of bargains at discount prices.

The annual Fall into Cash community yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the spacious, climate-controlled Exhibit Hall at The Center in Somerset.

“The Fall into Cash community yard sale is a great way for individuals, schools, nonprofit organizations, and established merchants to sell their wares and make some extra cash,” said events coordinator McKinzie Price Loutre. “All of our vendors come together under one roof and in one central location to give shoppers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.”

The Center is currently reserving vendor space for this year’s event. Vendor space for individuals is $10 per spot (which includes one six-foot table and one chair) or $15 for two spots (two six-foot tables and two chairs). The cost for established vendors/merchants is $25 per spot (one six-foot table and one chair). Additional tables are $5 each; additional chairs are $2.50 each.

Spaces are limited. Vendors must reserve and pay for space in advance. The deadline to reserve vendor space is Sept. 3.

To reserve vendor space, call 606-677-6000 or stop by The Center at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at Traffic Light 15) in Somerset and fill out a registration form from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is no admission charge to attend Fall into Cash community yard sale. Shoppers may stop by anytime from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, and check out the bargains.

“We are excited to have Fall into Cash back at The Center and look forward to seeing all of our vendors and shoppers,” Loutre said. “Shoppers are always looking for bargains and you are sure to find them at the 2018 Fall into Cash community yard sale.”

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.