Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore planned

Central Baptist Church in Corbin recently announced that it will be hosting the Living Proof Simulcast event with Beth Moore on Sept .15. Moore is one of today’s top women’s leaders and will be joined by worship leader Travis Cottrell.

Since it began more than 20 years ago, over 2 million women have experienced Living Proof Live events and simulcasts around the world.

Women’s Ministry Leader Debbie Cook says that it has been four years since Central Baptist hosted this event. In previous years, women have come from Harlan, Bell, Knox, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Rockcastle and Pulaski counties and from nearby Tennessee communities. Women between the ages of 14 and 90 have attended in the past.

Cook says, “The church really looks forward to women from all walks of life coming together for a day of biblical teaching, worship, encouragement, fellowship, and fun!”

She wants to emphasize that this is open to all women, with or without a church connection.

Doors open for this free event at 10 a.m. and the simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. The event is expected to conclude at 5 p.m.

Lunch is provided. Ticket registration is encouraged, but not required, so that a lunch count can be made. Table reservations can be made so that a large or small group can all sit together for lunch.

Those with tickets will be entered into drawings for door prizes.

Additional information and ticket registration is available at 606 524-5701. Central Baptist is located at 201 W. 4th Street in Corbin.