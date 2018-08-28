Annual 4-H Environmental Camp is coming up

In 1998, the Harlan County Extension 4-H Program hosted a one-day 4-H Environmental Camp at Camp O’ Cumberland Scout Camp near Wallins. Two schools attended bringing all their fourth grade classes. There were four environmental classes presented by Kentucky Forestry Service, local volunteer Archie Ridings, Rob Miller, former agriculture agent and Tim Anders from the Soil Conservation office.

What began as a one-day affair grew to a two-day 4-H Environmental Camp in 2000 held at Camp Blanton in Watts’ Creek. In 2001 the camp was held at Kingdom Come State Park, where it became a three-day camp featuring seven presenters from different agencies across the county and state.

For the past 17 years, the camp has been held at Martins Fork Lake. The 2018 4-H Environmental Camp will be held Sept. 5 through 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will consist of 30 minute classes presented by Kentucky Forestry Service, Kentucky Division of Water Quality, University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Forestry Division, Recycling /Tim Pennington, Wildlife/Bell County Ag Agent Stacy White and Department of Agriculture. The Soil Conservation Office is planning to have an exhibit at this year’s 4-H Environmental Camp.

More than 500 fourth- and fifth-graders from Black Mountain, Rosspoint, Cawood, Green Hills, Harlan Independent, Wallins, Cumberland, Evarts, Harlan County Christian and James A Cawood Elementary Schools will pack a lunch and head to Martins Fork Lake. Cawood, Cumberland and JACES are scheduled for Sept. 5. Green Hills, Evarts and Rosspoint will attend on Sept. 6. Harlan Independent, Wallins and Black Mountain will attend Sept. 7.

According to teachers who attended last year, students learn best from hands-on experiences. “Lab experiments and good textbooks are crucial instruments for learning about the environment, but nothing can replace the outdoors. Learning from experts in their respective fields makes environmental education a true-to-life experience for students,” quoted a fourth grade teacher.

Another teacher added, “And there couldn’t have been a more beautiful place for this camp to be held. As the students went from agency to agency, they started noticing their surroundings more. Some picked up leaves for a closer look, and some picked up walnuts and chestnuts. It’s very important for our students to learn what goes on in their surrounding environment and to appreciate what they have here in the mountains.”

Another teacher said, “The 4-H Environment Camp exposes students to a variety of careers from expert presenters in their fields in Harlan County and in the state of Kentucky. As teachers, this gives us a direct contact by being there and talking to these experts to bring them into our schools to present programs. My students appreciate the natural beauty and resources of our area as a result of spending the day outdoors. Kids always look forward to going. They have a good time learning while they are there.”

Terry Connors, University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Forestry Division, presents Wood Products Environmental Lessons. This will mark Dr. Connors’ 16th year presenting lessons for Environmental Camp. He enjoys teaching these students so much he schedules next year’s camp on the last day of each camp.

For information about 4-H Environmental Camp or other 4-H projects, contact Raymond Cox at the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-573-4464 or 606-273-0835.

Raymond Cox is the county extension agent for 4-H/youth development. Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of race, color, age, sex, religion, disability or national origin.