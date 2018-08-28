County addresses jail roof issue

The Harlan Fiscal Court discussed installing new equipment at the Harlan County Detention Center during a recent meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the situation.

“Item 11 on the agenda is an agreement with CKSM Inc. to install new curb adapters for existing MAU and exhaust fan at the Harlan County Detention Center,” Mosley said.

Mosley said the equipment would cost $14,722.

“This was discovered as part of the ongoing roof replacement project,” Mosley said. “This was not something that was a part of the actual bid. It was discovered as a problem with the cap of the roof.”

According to Mosley, the problem would not change the original work order.

“This would not be a change order because JBK would not be doing the work,” Mosley explained. “This is something the CKSM would need to do so that JBK can finish the project.”

Mosley pointed out the issue dates back to the original construction of the jail.

“The way it was explained to me is that the issue was discovered that was not bid as part of the job,” Mosley said. “Apparently, what was supposed to have been there on the initial roof to keep leakage from occurring was never put in during the original construction, which is not surprising. By installing these new curb adapters that should have been there to begin with…it will keep it from leaking.”

Mosley said the adapters are necessary for the roof to be completed.

“If they’re not, it’s going to start leaking again,” Mosley said. “It would cause leaking around those exhaust fans…I’m glad they caught it, because if they had not caught it and they just went on and proceeded, it would start leaking again.”

The magistrates approved a motion for CKSM Inc. to install the curb adapters for the amount of $14,722.