HCHS Junior Chef Team wins state crown

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

The Harlan County High School Junior Chef Team of Kieran Chadwick and Selena Moreno and coaches Chasity McCarty and Leilani Kelly are shown with top award received Friday after being named the top team in the 2018 Farm to Chef competition sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. It is held annually during the Kentucky State Fair. This outstanding duo competed in multiple rounds to advance to today’s championship. This is a statewide high school cooking competition designed to offer youth the opportunity to learn valuable skills in recipe development, food preparation, marketing, public presentation, organization, teamwork and community involvement. Additionally, the program will stimulate interest in local agriculture, create a nontraditional market for Kentucky producers, increase quality of products available to school cafeterias, and ultimately increase consumption of produce by Kentucky’s students. Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles presented the top award to the HCHS team.

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

