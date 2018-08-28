Lady Dragons fall in All ‘A’ region finals

Harlan’s run of 13th Region All “A” Classic championships ended one match short of five as the Lady Dragons fell 26-24, 25-15 to Oneida Baptist on Saturday in the tournament finals.

Madison Middleton, Courtney Cozart and Haven Saylor earned all-tournament honors for the Lady Dragons.

“I think we will learn from our mistakes,” said Harlan coach Shawna Cox. “All of them played great. I was very proud of them.”

Harlan opened the tournament with a 25-12, 25-10 win over Williamsburg. The Lady Dragons advanced to the finals with a 25-17, 25-20 win over Lynn Camp in the semifinals.

“I thought they were a little tired from the Lynn Camp game, but we fought through it in the first game of the finals,” Cox said.

Harlan (6-4) plays host to Knox Central on Monday.