August 28, 2018

Harlan’s Haven Saylor set the ball in action earlier this season. The Lady Dragons won two matches on Saturday in the 13th Region All “A” Classic before falling to Oneida Baptist in the finals.

Lady Dragons fall in All ‘A’ region finals

Harlan’s run of 13th Region All “A” Classic championships ended one match short of five as the Lady Dragons fell 26-24, 25-15 to Oneida Baptist on Saturday in the tournament finals.

Madison Middleton, Courtney Cozart and Haven Saylor earned all-tournament honors for the Lady Dragons.

“I think we will learn from our mistakes,” said Harlan coach Shawna Cox. “All of them played great. I was very proud of them.”

Harlan opened the tournament with a 25-12, 25-10 win over Williamsburg. The Lady Dragons advanced to the finals with a 25-17, 25-20 win over Lynn Camp in the semifinals.

“I thought they were a little tired from the Lynn Camp game, but we fought through it in the first game of the finals,” Cox said.

Harlan (6-4) plays host to Knox Central on Monday.

