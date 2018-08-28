Local Sports

Mulkey leads Tigerettes in win over Cumberland

Led by 11 points from Emma Mulkey, Black Mountain rolled past visiting Cumberland 40-7 on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Brianna Massey paced the Lady Skins with five points.

Hannah Kirby scored 14 points to lead Black Mountain to a 24-7 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Dianna Cook led the Lady Skins with four points.

Black Mountain returns to action Tuesday at James A. Cawood. Cumberland plays host to Rosspoint on Tuesday.

———

Black Mountain (40) — Emma Mulkey 11, Hannah Turner 8, Kaitlyn Turner 7, McKenzie Crider 6, Keonna Morales 4, Autumn Howard 3, Jamie Givens 1.

Cumberland (7) — Brianna Massey 5, Alexis Sergent 2.

———

Black Mountain (24) — Hannah Kirby 14, Chelsey Cottrell 8, Tristan Pace 1, Brooke Turner 1.

Cumberland (7) — Dianna Cook 4, Jade Burton 2, Khloe Cook 1.

^^^

Rowe, Stewart each score 14 as Lady Comets win

Scarlett Rowe and Michelle Stewart teamed for 14 points each as Cawood defeated visiting Green Hills 47-11 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Monday

Alisha Middleton scored all 11 points for the Lady Falcons.

Abby Fields scored 12 and Cheyanne Rhymer added 11 as Cawood won 39-2 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

———

Cawood (47) — Scarlett Rowe 14, Michelle Stewart 14, Kaylee Clark 9, Whitney Green 4, Taylor Clem 4, Jaelyn Stewart 2,

Green Hills (11) — Alisha Middleton 11.

———

Cawood (39) — Abbi Fields 12, Cheyanne Rhymer 11 Kirston Stewart 4 Jadelen Bryant 4 Aubrey Noe 2 Skylar Phillips 2 Maddi Middleton 2 Emily Stewart 2.

Green Hills (2) — Sarah Boggs 2.

^^^

Kirby pours in 24 as Evarts downs Wallins

Isabelle Kirby exploded for 24 points as Evarts routed visiting Wallins 40-13 on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Taytum Griffin led the Lady Devils with five points.

Kylie Noe scored 30 as Evarts won 47-7 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Whitney Teague paced Walllins with four points.

———

Evarts (40) — Isabelle Kirby 24, Madison Jones 7, Emma Poteet 3, Carly Madden 4, Alexis Freeman 2.

Wallins (13) — Taytum Griffin 5, Brooklyn Wood 2, Emilee Eldridge 2, Faith Caldwell 3, Rylie Maggard 1.

———

Evarts (47) — Kylie Noe 30, Drucilla Brown 5, Allie Kelly 4, Ashley Preston 4, Hayley Huff 2, Alexis Perry 2.

Wallins (7) — Whitley Teague 4, Whitney Noe 2, Kayleigh Templeton 1.