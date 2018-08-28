Paintsville coasts past Dragons

Facing one of the state’s top Class A teams, the Harlan Green Dragons had no success slowing Paintsville on Friday as the host Tigers rolled to a 42-6 win.

Harlan’s only touchdown was scored on defense as Josh Burkhart forced a fumble that John Brady Brock recovered in the end zone.

The Dragons were limited to 63 yards of offense in the loss. No other statistical information was available.

Joshua McClurg led the 2-0 Tigers with 132 yards rushing and one touchdown. Jake Hyden ran for 85 yards and scored twice. Lamar Larry added 73 yards rushing and one touchdown. Paintsville finished with 329 yards rushing as a team.

Chris Allen and James Allen each caught touchdown passes as the Tigers gained 87 yards through the air on six catches.

Seth Trador was successful on six extra points.

Harlan (0-2) will play host to Thomas Walker, Va., on Friday, the first of four straight home games for the Dragons.