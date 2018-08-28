Patriots down Lynn Camp in Bell bowl

Up by only two points in the second quarter, New Harlan closed strong and ran its record to 4-0 in seventh- and eighth-grade football action with a 36-20 win over Lynn Camp on Saturday in a bowl game at Bell County High School.

Thomas Jordan and Josh Sergent each ran for two touchdowns and Samuel Henson added one to lead the Patriots. Sergent had a pair of two-point conversions. Ethan Rhymer connected with Jared Rhymer for another two-point conversion.

Jordan scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead. Sergent went in from the 22 and the Rhymers teamed up for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.

Lynn Camp returned the kickoff to cut the lead to 14-6. Henson went in from the 1 and Sergent added the two-point conversion for a 22-6 lead. Lynn Camp scored on an interception return to cut the deficit to 22-12 at halftime.

Jordan and Sergent each had 1-yard TD runs in the third quarter. Sergent added a two-point conversion after the Jordan touchdown.

Lynn Camp tacked on the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

Jordan was honored as offensive player of the game. Connor Blevins was selected as defensive player of the game.

New Harlan will play Bell County on Thursday at the James A. Cawood field.

———

Harlan fell 28-14 to Pineville later in the evening at Bell County.

Tristan West scored both touchdowns for the Dragons, a 20-yard run in the second quarter and a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter that cut the Pineville lead to 22-14 before a late touchdown by the Lions.

“I’m proud of the kids so far,” Harlan coach Jonathan Lee said. “The numbers we have are making it difficult, but the kids are rising to the challenge. We have to get more consistent and aggressive up front.”

Harlan (0-3) returns to action Thursday at home against Lynn Camp.