Mulkey scores 10 as Black Mountain wins

Emma Mulkey scored 10 points to lead visiting Black Mountain past James A. Cawood 32-24 on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Kylie Jones and Taylor Lunsford each scored eight to lead the Trojanettes.

Leah Davis scored eight as JACES won 30-9 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Black Mountain split two games on Saturday in seventh- and eighth-grade action at Pineville, defeating Bell Central 40-39 and falling to Pineville 34-27. Black Mountain downed Lynn Camp 31-9 and Knox Central 22-3 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Black Mountain returns to action Sept. 6 at home against Green Hills.

———

Black Mountain (32) — Emma Mulkey 10, McKenzie Crider 7, Hannah Turner 7, Hanna Pace 4, Kaitlyn Turner 2, Autumn Howard 2.

James A. Cawood (24) — Kylie Jones 8, Taylor Lunsford 8, Kaylee Buell 4, Aaliyah Lewis 3, Skyler Shepherd 1.

———

James A. Cawood (30) — Leah Davis 8, Madison Daniels 6, Juleea Smith 6, Jaiden Marlowe 6, Lacey Robinson 2, Peyton Lunsford 2.

Black Mountain (9) — Hannah Kirby 7, Chelsey Cottrell 2.

^^^

Lady Dragons claim a win at Barbourville

Harlan continued a season-long trend of winning close games by edging Barbourville 30-29 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Ella Karst scored 12 points to lead the 5-1 Lady Dragons.

Harlan 22-12 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game. Ava Nunez scored 10 for the 3-2 Lady Dragons, followed by Kate Cornett and Addison Jackson with four each and Abby Jones and Raegan Goodman with two each.

———

Harlan (30) — Emma Owens 7, Ella Karst 12, Aymanni Wynn 2, Peighton Jones 6, Reagan Jones 1, Faith Hoskins 2.

Barbourville (29) — Natalie Fisher 9, Sarah Smith 5, Tessa Hillard 5, Anija Jones 2, Aubrey Wollum 8.

^^^

Kirby leads Lady Cats to victory over Cawood

Evarts edged Cawood 31-30 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday. Isabelle Kirby scored 11 points and Carly Madden added 10 for the Lady Cats.

Scarlett Rowe led Cawood with 12 points.

Kylie Noe scored 21 points, Drucilla Brown tossed in 15 and Ashley Preston added 13 as Evarts won 56-36 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Cheyanne Rhymer and Abby Fields led Cawood with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

———

Evarts (31)— Isabelle Kirby 11, Madison Jones 8, Emma Poteet 2, Carly Madden 10.

Cawood (30) — Scarlett Rowe 12, Taylor Clem 4, Kaylee Clark 5, Whitney Green 4, Michelle Stewart 5.

———

Evarts (56) — Kylie Noe 21, Drucilla Brown 15, Ashley Preston 13, Aliyah King 5, Chelsey Farley 2.

Cawood (36) — Cheyanne Rhymer 18, Abby Fields 14, Maddi Middleton 2, Kirston Stewart 2.

^^^

Griffin, Caldwell power Wallins past Green Hills

Taytum Griffin poured in 20 points and Faith Caldwell added 12 as Wallins routed visiting Green Hills 48-6 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

———

Wallins (48) — Taytum Griffin 20, Faith Caldwell 12, Rylie Maggard 6, Jaden Lane 4, Emilee Eldridge 2, Paige Allen 2, Jenny Shewburry 2.

Green Hills (6) — Alisha Middleton 4, Addyson Caldwell 2.