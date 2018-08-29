Are grain-free diets right for your dog?

Recently the U. S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert about reports of canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs eating certain pet food containing peas, lentils, and other legume seeds, or potatoes as the main ingredients. These reports are unusual because DCM is occurring in breeds not typically genetically prone to disease. These reports should not cause panic but, Hobo the Wonder Dog and I advise caution and encourage you to discuss your pet’s diet with your veterinarian. Obviously, as with Hobo’s side kick Grace who has a few food allergies requires a grain-free diet—we make the best food choices we can with consultation of our veterinarian.

Choosing the right food for your dog can be overwhelming and confusing and now with the alert to “grain-free” diets it is becoming more complex. Seemingly, we have a never ending list of products and foods to choose from. Often, we are inundated with clever and conflicting advertising campaigns that make choosing the best food for our dogs even more challenging. If you are like me, I struggle with every scoop of food I serve Hobo and wonder whether I am feeding him the best food possible.

Raw, freeze dried, “grain-free,” canned, vegetarian, or all organic? These are only a few choices to consider when choosing the right food for your dog.

· First decide on a budget for dog food and use this as your starting point. Knowing your budget will help narrow your search.

· Search companies who provide products grown and manufactured in the United States.

· High-quality protein should be the first ingredient. Avoid products containing corn, wheat, and soy.

· Cross-reference products you are considering with the FDA’s recalls and withdrawals list by visiting their website: www.fda.gov/animalveterinary/safetyhealth/recallswithdrawals this will give you an idea of the companies safety record.

· Customer service and knowledgeable staff. Call the company’s customer service department and ask questions about their products.

Cost is an important consideration so you are comparing products within your budget. I am not advocating price alone as the deciding factor. Use a budget as a tool to help weed through some of the confusion. You can now sort products made in the United States with quality ingredients grown and raised here at home. Discuss with your veterinarian which high-quality protein and if “grain-free” is right for your dog. Cross-referencing the FDA’s database of recalls will give you an idea of a company’s record. Last, and it might seem odd—but, I want to speak with a company’s customer service department. This allows me to see if a company’s call center is knowledgeable about their products and if their employees are proud to work for the company. I want representatives to be as excited about their products as Hobo is to eat it.

I continue to debate the ongoing — every changing dilemma of choosing the right food for my dogs. Sometimes I think we pick foods and diets for our pet based on what we think is best for us forgetting our dogs are not human. I have to stay cognitive to Hobo the Wonder Dog having different nutritional needs than his human cohabitants.

Maybe I will cook for Hobo the Wonder Dog in the future, but until then I will stay well informed, well-intended, and keep making Hobo one lucky dog. Remember, love is the most important ingredient.

