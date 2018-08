Dr. J. Depa, nephrologist, will speak on “Managing Chronic Kidney Disease” during the Harlan ARH Hospital Lunch-n-Learn, which will be held at noon on Aug. 31 at the Harlan County Extension Depot, 110 River Street.

This is also an opportunity to meet Harlan’s new kidney specialist, Dr. Depa.

There will be a free lunch and giveaways during the event.

For more information or to reserve a seat, call 606-573-8202.