Redskins earn first win under Green

As a star quarterback/running back at Harlan County High School, T.J. Green helped show the Black Bears what it took to win in the first two years of the program with a skill set that featured just as much heart as speed and strength.

Now back home after serving in the Army, Green is trying to teach that skill to a new generation of Harlan County athletes as coach of the Cumberland seventh- and eighth-grade team.

The Redskins earned their first win under Green on Tuesday with a 30-0 victory over visiting Knott Central.

“Getting that first win out of the way was huge,” Green said. “I know every fan, player and coach was hungry for it. Hopefully, now we can we can just focus on being the best team we can be and set some higher goals. I couldn’t be more proud of the kids and the way they played tonight.”

Darius Akal and Steven Childers each topped 100 yards rushing for the 1-3 Redskins. Childers and Akal each scored two touchdowns and Shawn Carroll added one, in addition to a clutch interception that helped end a Knott drive.

Defensive linemen Trey Craig, Caleb Banks, Patrick Mandrell and Evan Bowling also played well for Cumberland.

“The game was controlled by the defensive line, and I’m so proud of those kids,” Green said. “Most plays ended with two or three of our defensive linemen hanging all over their running back.”

Cumberland travels to Evarts on Thursday.

———

Knott Central won 32-16 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Aiden Craig scored on a 70-yard run for the Redskins followed by Josh Duckworth with the two-point conversion. Landon McLain scored on a sweep from 20 yards out and Liam Garland added the two-point conversion.