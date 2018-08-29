We still got you covered

Well, today is the first day of our new printing schedule with the elimination of both our Tuesday and Friday editions of the Harlan Daily Enterprise. The most important message that I’d like to convey is that we will continue to work hard to provide you with local news and advertising.

Rest assured that this was purely an economic move due to the ever rising costs of print production and a substantial decrease in revenue. Revenue must exceed expenses in order to survive in any business. Eliminating two days should better balance our efforts to remain an integral part of this community.

Community newspapers still have a role to play in towns like Harlan, Evarts, the Tri-Cities and numerous other communities in Harlan County. We still have an obligation to report on government, education and crime as well as things that have a real effect on your everyday lives. We still want to highlight good things that are happening in our communities and the good people who make us who we are.

We know what our responsibilities are to this community. You have my promise that we will continue to work hard to make the Harlan Daily Enterprise a newspaper that not only you want to read but need to read in order to stay informed.

If you believe, as I do, that community newspapers are still important, subscribe to the newspaper. Encourage local businesses within your sphere of influence to invest their marketing dollars with the Enterprise in print and on our digital platforms. And lastly, encourage friends and family to shop locally. Small businesses are the heart and soul of our community and supporting them is key to our growth in Harlan County.