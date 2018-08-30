Dragons hope to end skid in home opener

John Luttrell offered a warning to his Harlan Green Dragons before last year’s trip to Thomas Walker, Va., about what could happen if they weren’t ready to play.

Luttrell won’t have to make the same speech on Friday in the rematch at home with the memory of last year’s 13-8 loss still fresh in the minds of the Dragons.

“We told them last year that if they let them hang around you’ll get your feelings hurt, and that’s what happened. I think they realized they let one slip away last year,” Luttrell said. “We have to put the last two weeks behind us and focus on getting a win. That would do a whole lot for everybody. Nobody wants to have that taste in their mouth like last year when we started 0-4. We’ve had two rough weeks, but when the smoke clears we can still be a good team.”

Harlan (0-2) suffered losses on the road to Floyd Central and Paintsville to start the season and will make its home debut Friday against Thomas Walker (0-1), which fell 28-26 to West Greene, Tenn., to open the season.

“There are a lot of similarities with us — a small school with numbers about the same,” Luttrell said. “They have the potential to be a good team, kind of like last year. They play hard. Our focus has been to put the first two weeks behind us.”

Senior quarterback Dawson Lee is back to lead the Pioneers after throwing for a 50-yard touchdown in last year’s win over Harlan.

The Dragons will be without senior receiver Kilian Ledford, who has yet to cleared from off-season wrist surgery. Harlan also lost senior defensive back Jarrett McKenzie to an injury.

Two teams off to 0-2 starts will meet in Lexington when Harlan County travels to Tates Creek.

The Commodores were part of Harlan County’s 1-4 start last year with a 28-11 victory at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium. The Commodores went on to post a 9-3 mark, losing 34-21 to Frederick Douglass in the second round of the 6A playoffs.

“You’re talking about a team that lost 27-24 at Danville last year, and they have most of those guys back,” said Harlan County coach Eddie Creech.

Tates Creek opened the season with losses to two crosstown rivals, falling 50-22 to Henry Clay and 48-14 to Frederick Douglass.

“We’ve told our kids not be deceived by their record. They lost to a couple of very good and fast teams,” Creech said.

Harlan County has also opened with two losses, falling 49-6 at Ashland Blazer and 43-26 last week at home against Hazard.

“We have to continue to get better in all three phases of the game,” Creech said. “As young and inexperienced as we are, that’s what we’re trying to do each week.”

Defense has been the Bears’ biggest problem to start the season. The unit, which lost 10 starters to graduation, couldn’t stop the big-play passing attack of Ashland two weeks ago and struggled to slow Hazard’s ground attack last week.

Harlan County had success moving the ball against Hazard as Patrick Bynum and Ben Landis each topped 100 yards on the ground as the Bears totaled over 300 yards on the ground, even though standout sophomore Matt Brow was out with an injury. Brown is doubtful again this week and Bynum is probable due to an ankle injury. The Bears will also be without junior guard Billy Fields, who suffered a concussion last week. HCHS did receive some good news with the word that sophomore lineman Jordan Steele, a standout on the state championship New Harlan team two years ago, was ruled eligible by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association after playing last year in Georgia.