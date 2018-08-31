Asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. 25E set to begin Monday

MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. 25E (milepoint 0.600) in Bell County, starting from the Cumberland Gap Tunnel, extending north of Happy Hollow Road (milepoint 2.864), is set to begin Sept. 3 and is expected to conclude on Sept. 30.

Work times will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

