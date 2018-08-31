Casting call for ‘The Evening Hour’

Harlan will once again be the location for filming a motion picture, as “The Evening Hour” will begin filming in Harlan on Oct. 8.

According to a press release, a casting call will be held on Sept. 8.

“’The Evening Hour’, is looking for actors for speaking and non-speaking roles,” states the release. “Harlan, Kentucky citizens and surrounding area residents are encouraged to attend the open casting call.”

The film will be based on “The Evening Hour,” a novel by Carter Sickels.

According to Sickels website, ‘The Evening Hour” was a finalist for the 2013 Oregon Book Award and the Lambda Literary Debut Fiction Award. Sickels is the recipient of the 2013 Lambda Literary Emerging Writer Award, and has written works of fiction and essays which have appeared in various literary journals and anthologies such as Buzzfeed and Guernica.

The site states he is the editor of the anthology Untangling the Knot: Queer Voices on Marriage, Relationships, and Identity and has been awarded fellowships and scholarships to the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the MacDowell Colony. Carter has taught in the Low-Residency MFA programs at Eastern Oregon University and West Virginia Wesleyan College. He is currently an assistant professor of creative writing at Eastern Kentucky University.

The release states “the feature film “The Evening Hour” will be directed by Braden King (Here) and produced by Lucas Joaquin (Beasts of the Southern Wild). The film is centered around Cole Freeman, who maintains an uneasy equilibrium in his rural Appalachian town. But when his old friend Terry Rose suddenly returns with plans that threaten to upend the fragile balance Cole has crafted, his world is thrown into disarray. Faced with an impossible set of choices and increasing pressure from all sides, Cole is forced to take action to save the close-knit fabric of family, friendship, land and history that binds everything – and everyone – he loves.”

The open call will be held on Sept. 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Village Center Mall.

Casting is looking for residents of all ethnicities and ages, including boys ages 7-10, older adults, nurses, veterans, police officers, restaurant owners, youth pastors and teachers. The focus will be on locating people with interesting, expressive faces. Acting experience is not required.

Anyone chosen for a speaking or a non-speaking role, compensation will be on the scale of other professional productions.

The open casting call will consist of a brief talk with a member of the casting team and possibly an interview on camera. No appointment is necessary, but a positive attitude and the ability to quietly wait are good traits to put to use when attending an open casting call.

All participants should bring a non-returnable photo. Candid, non-professional photos are fine. If you do have a headshot/resume, please bring two (2) copies. If you are unable to attend the open call, or if you have other questions, please email arvoldcasting.film@gmail.com.

Filming will commence on Oct. 8 in Harlan.

For more information please visit http://arvold.com/casting-call/.