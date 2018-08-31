Child suffers fatal gunshot injury

On Friday at 11:22 a.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10 received a 911 call from 63 Totz Loop in the Totz community in reference to a 3-year-old boy suffering from a fatal shot by a handgun. Troopers from Post 10 responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 3-year-old died from a single gunshot wound while on the front porch of his residence. The toddler was transported from the scene to Harlan County ARH Hospital where the toddler was pronounced deceased by Harlan County Coroner Jim Rich.

At this time KSP is investigating how the 3-year-old sustained a gunshot wound while at the residence.

Case is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police Det. Jim T Whitaker. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.