Fiscal Court discusses splash pads

The Harlan Fiscal Court approved splash pad additions to a pair of Harlan County parks during a recent meeting.

“You all have had me researching this for close to a year,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said. “Finding affordable options has been a major issue for us.”

According to mysplashpad.net, a splash pad is “an area fitted with a non-slip surface or safety surface and various nozzles and features that can shower, spray, rain, mist and shoot streams of water to create an awe-inspiring and inviting place for recreational water play in nearly any venue and neighborhood.”

Mosley told the court there is a cheaper, ecofriendly option when it comes to splash pads.

“I met with a group that has an ecofriendly way – a very efficient way – of doing splash pads,” Mosley said. “In the past, you’d see splash pads in communities, and they would be $100,000 to $150,000 a pop. You just can’t justify putting something like that in when you’re going to have additional expense with water recirculation. You’re talking $100,000 for the splash pad, then another $70,000 to recirculate the water.”

Mosley said a large amount of research has gone into the possibility of a splash pad project. He pointed out the design he is proposing brings cost down by not recirculating the water constantly.

“This is motion detected,” Mosley said. “When children are using it it’s running, but when they’re not it doesn’t run.”

Mosley said the design does not require outside electricity, which also brings the cost down.

“They operate off of a battery,” Mosley said. “That is really unique. The other factor is the cost is substantially less.”

Mosley recommended the court proceed with obtaining estimates the installation splash pads at the Dale Belcher Memorial Park in Dressen and the Verda Park.

“That would be two splash pads that would serve the youth of Harlan County,” Mosley said. “I know the Friends of the Park group at Kingdom Come State Park are looking at applying for one under the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that’s only available to state parks. So, that would be a third one potentially in the works.”

Magistrate David Kennedy inquired about the battery system.

“The only concern I would have would be how would you maintain the batteries?” Kennedy asked. “What’s the life expectancy of those things? It seems like the more you use it, the quicker the batteries are going to go down.”

Mosley explained the batteries are solar powered, and therefore recharge themselves.

“There will have to be a fence around the perimeter,” Mosley said. “This would be an excellent new addition to our community.”

The magistrates passed a motion to obtain estimates and advertise for bids if necessary for the installation splash pads at the Dale Belcher Memorial Park in Dressen (pending Rotary Club approval) and the Verda Park. The motion passed with no opposition.