Lady Bears reel off 3 straight wins

The Harlan County girls soccer team is off to its best start with three straight wins after a season-opening 1-0 loss at Letcher Central.

HCHS ran its record to 3-1 with a 4-2 win Tuesday over visiting Oneida Baptist. Senior Abby Stephens had three goals to lead the Lady Bears. Hayley Key, a sophomore, added one.

Stephens scored both goals as the Lady Bears won 2-0 over Knox Central on Monday.

In a 3-2 win over Middlesboro last week, the Lady Bears were led by Stephens with two goals and Key with one. Amber Allen had two assists and Taylor Rowe added one.

Hailey Gaw had two saves in the win over Middlesboro and contributed eight in the loss to Letcher Central.

The Lady Bears will play host to Whitley County on Tuesday, then travel to Oneida Baptist on Thrusday and South Laurel on Saturday.