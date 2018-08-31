Man, woman charged with assault

A man and woman are facing assault charges after allegedly beating a woman.

Benny D. Burchfield, 36, and Tabitha Middleton, 32, both of Baxter, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Drew Wilson on Friday.

According to the citations, Wilson was dispatched to Harlan ARH Hospital on a report that a woman had been assaulted. The woman advised him that Burchfield and Middleton had beaten her up. The woman had a cut above her left eye and severe bruising and swelling to the left side of her face and forehead.

The citation states the woman advised police both Burchfield and Middleton had hit her several times. The woman told police the incident started over a laptop computer in another person’s residence in Dayhoit. The homeowner told police that Burchfield attacked the woman and hit her several times while holding a knife. According to the homeowner, Burchfield then told Middleton to “finish her off.”

The citations state Burchfield was located in a traffic stop, at which time he told police the woman had attacked him and then ran into a telephone pole in the yard. Middleton was located at a separate residence. Middleton told police she had not done anything, and the woman had hit her.

Burchfield and Middleton were both charged with second-degree assault and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Christy Garner, 42, of Harlan, was arrested on Tuesday by Harlan City Police Officer George Young. She was charged with second-degree burglary and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• John Bates, 36, was arrested by Young on Tuesday. Bates was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;

• Rachael Winn, 35, of Harlan, was arrested by Young on Tuesday. She was charged with second-degree burglary and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• George Goins, 49, of Harlan, was arrested on Friday by Harlan City Police Officer Tyler Hensley. Goins was charged with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Danny Lee Roy, 53, was arrested on Tuesday on an indictment warrant by Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford. Roy was indicted for first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Sheldon Wayne Robinette, 41, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Tuesday by Harlan City Police Officer Hunter Marcum. Robinette was indicted for second-degree trafficking a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Jeremiah Maynard, 20, of Harlan, was arrest by Hensley on Monday. Maynard was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• James Lively, 48, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Denny Jones on Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lively was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Amanda Renea Gooden, 40, of Baxter, was arrested on Tuesday by Young. She was theft by unlawful taking under $500. She was also served with an indictment warrant for theft by unlawful taking under $500 and two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

• Kayla Colinger, 28, of Wallins Creek, was arrested by Jones on Tuesday. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.