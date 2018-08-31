What’s Goin’ On

The Harlan Daily Enterprise will publish local events in the community calendar free of charge as space allows. We do not accept submissions called in via phone. All submissions should be emailed to beth.key@harlandaily.com or dropped off at our office, 1512 Hwy. 421 South, Harlan. Submissions should be received no later than four business days prior to the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days prior to the event. Announcements are also available at harlandaily.com.

SEPT. 1

Mary Helen United Methodist Church will have a picnic get-together beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the church for the youth group alumni. If you were a part of the church’s youth group under Randy and Terri Brock, make plans to attend.

SATURDAYS

The Harlan County Farmers Market will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

SEPT. 2

Mary Helen United Methodist Church will have homecoming beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. Common Ground will perform from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The Cloud sisters, Peggy (Cloud) Greene and Judy (Cloud) Hensley will open the worship service with special music along with Lawn Blevins. Rev. Elizabeth (Guy) Forester will be the guest speaker. A covered dish dinner will be served following the service. Former Mary Helen residents are welcome to attend.

The Isaiah Creech family reunion will be held Sept. 2 at the lower shelter house at Kingdom Come State Park. All family members are encouraged to attend. Food will be served at 1 p.m. — you may bring a covered dish of any kind. For more information, contact Joyce Creech Shepherd at 606-589-6927.

SEPT. 2-6

The Harlan County Bookmobile schedule for the week of Sept. 3 includes:

Monday — KCEOC-Gray’s Knob, Rita’s Daycare, Verda Head Start, Kidz Campus and Sunshine Preschool.

Tuesday — Harlan Senior Center, Tway, Harlan Health & Rehab, The Laurels and Teetersville.

Wednesday — Good Neighbor Road, Terry’s Fork, Wallins Elementary School and Wallins.

Thursday — Rosspoint Elementary Schools, Harlan County Christian School, Cumberland Elementary School and Tri-Cities Nursing & Rehab/Putney.

Friday — No run.

SEPT. 4

The Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Harlan Center (in the meeting rooms). Donors will receive a special Remember September T-shirt and will be automatically entered to win the Toyota 4Runner. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. Walk-ins are also welcome.

SEPT. 5

The Harlan County Children’s Choir will have a kickoff meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the Harlan County High School choir room. Open to all students in fourth- through eighth-grades. Students and parents are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Cortney Reynolds at cortney.reynolds@harlan.kyschools.us or 606-574-2020 ext. 3550.

SEPT. 6

The Harlan County Public School District’s Facilities Plan Committee will reconvene for a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Central Office Conference Room, 251 Ball Park Road, Harlan. The committee will act to make a minor revision to the district facilities plan which was finalized on March 24, 2016.

SEPT. 6, 13, 20

The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series returns for the fourth year to downtown Middlesboro’s Levitt AMP Pop-Up Park. Concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. with openings acts taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. The schedule includes: Sept. 6, Liz Vice; Sept. 13, John Moreland; and Sept. 20, Sierra Hull. For concert schedule updates due to weather, visit Levitt AMP Middlesboro’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

SEPT. 8

A feature film, The Evening Hour, is looking for actors for speaking and non-speaking roles. Harlan, Kentucky citizens and surrounding area residents are encouraged to attend the open casting call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Village Center Mall. To find out more information or to RSVP for the audition, visit http://arvold.com/casting-call/open-call-evening-hour/ and fill out the The Evening Hour Open Call RSVP Form.

Pine Mountain Settlement School’s annual Fair Day & Sorghum Stir-Off will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. Visit exhibitions of local food and crafts, shop from local vendors, and listen to live bluegrass and gospel music. You can also take part in sorghum production, from harvest to stripping cane, to encouraging the mule to turn the press.

The 2018 Lillian Faye Simpson-Southeast Scholarship Golf Classic will be held Sept. 8 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland. A four-player scramble, the event has an entry fee of $300 per team, including green fees, use of cart, event T-shirt and lunch. Golfers may choose tee times at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. Registration for each will be at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Additionally, there will be a putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to pin contest. Space is limited to 18 teams — nine per flight — and slots will fill quickly. To register, contact Patty Sokolowski, 606-589-3164 or Patty.Sokolowski@kctcs.edu.

SEPT. 10

All families with children ages birth to 5 years are invited to attend the free Born Learning Academy workshop series, slated last 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Harlan Elementary School. Dinner will be provided along with activities for both children and adults. Turn everyday moments into learning opportunities, and start getting your child kindergarten ready. For more information, contact Cecilia Adams, Harlan FRYSC, at 606-573-8700, option 6.

SEPT. 11

The Harlan County Democrat Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the Fiscal Court room of the old Harlan County Courthouse. Among other issues, the committee will be finalizing plans for the Democrat Rally planned for the last Thursday in September. All interested democrats are invited and welcome. For more information, contact Roger Noe at 606-573-0023.

SEPT. 13

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Harlan Center. The public will have an opportunity to interact with the prospective candidates and hear their takes on important issues in Harlan County and the region. For more information, visit http://www.harlancountychamber.com/.

SEPT. 15; OCT. 18

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Awards Gala beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Harlan Center. Nominations are currently being accepted. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. For more information, visit http://www.harlancountychamber.com/.

SEPT. 15

The annual Grays Knob reunion will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the cafeteria of James A. Cawood Elementary School. For more information, contact Frank Hall at 606-269-7122.

Central Baptist Church, located its 201 West 4th Street in Corbin, invites women from all walks of life to attend a Beth Moore worldwide simulcast from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. The event includes free lunch. Ticket registration (for a lunch count) is encouraged, but not required. Lunch table registrations can be made for groups. For more information or to register, call 606-524-5701.

Cruisin’ the Crater Car Show at Middlesboro Mall will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 15.

SEPT. 16

Totz Baptist Church’s 80th homecoming service will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16. All are invited.

SEPT. 27

The Harlan County Democrat Executive Committee is sponsoring an old fashion political rally from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Harlan Center. Candidates and supporters are invited to attend and speak if they wish. State and local elected officials are invited and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Karen Phillips at 606-909-3012 or Roger Noe at 606-573-0023.

OCT. 5-6

The 44th annual Dillion Asher reunion will be held Oct. 5 and 6. The reunion will be held at Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Pineville on Friday. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. (buffet of order from menu in the dining room). Social hour and business meeting is from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ray Harm Room. The reunion will be held at Cardinal House, Queendale in Clay County on Saturday — all day potluck picnic beginning at noon (bring a covered dish). For more information, contact Janene Carole Simpson at missky@twc.com.

OCT. 6

The annual Harlan Haunt Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 6 at the Harlan Center. For tickets or more information, visit www.harlanhauntfest.com.

WEDNESDAYS

Those who are mourning the death of a family member or friend are invited to attend the Griefshare video seminar at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located four miles west of Harrogate on TN 63. This non-denominational Christ-centered program features biblical teachings by nationally respected grief experts and others journeying through grief. Organizers provide you the opportunity to be around others who understand. GriefShare also offers valuable insights about building a new normal in life and renewing a new hope for the future. Meetings will be held on Wednesdays from, 6 to 7:30 pm, July 25 through Oct.17. For more information, contact Bob Jackson at 423-869-4422, Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491 or visit www.griefshare.org.

• • • • • • •

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

volunteers and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military support group for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to protect your family from drug use. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.