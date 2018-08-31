Wildcats shut down Redskins’ offense

In breaking a two-game losing streak, the Evarts Wildcats used a dominating defensive effort to defeat visiting Cumberland 28-0 on Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade football action.

“We didn’t give up a lot of yardage tonight,” Evarts coach Ryan Sawyers said. “That was probably the best defensive game we’ve had this year.”

The Wildcats had several standouts on offense, led by tailback Bryson North, who has become more of.a weapon each week.

“Bryson is showing a lot of potential in the backfield and has been getting the ball a lot more,” Sawyers said. “We have a lot to pick from in the backfield. I’m trying to keep them fresh and rotate them. I think we’ll continue to improve as a team.”

Ryley Mefford and Chuckie Blackshire each picked up first downs as the Cats drove inside the Cumberland 10 to open the game before Steven Childers broke through to tackle North on fourth down.

Evarts got the ball back three plays later when Dion Brown recovered a fumble on the 7. North scored on the next play and John Long added the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

Long scored on a 4-yard run with 3:17 left in the second quarter as the lead grew to 14-0.

Jonah Mumford intercepted a pass to end another Evarts threat late in the first half.

Long went in from the 24 with 2:47 left in the third quarter as the Wildcats scored on the opening drive of the second half. Brown added the two-point conversion for a 22-0 lead.

Mefford ran 30 yards, then scored on a 20-yard run as the Wildcats drove 50 yards in two plays late in the third period.

Brandon Dean and Lucas Parker each had tackles for losses as Evarts stopped Cumberland on its only possession of the fourth quarter.

Evarts (2-2) plays host to Perry Central on Saturday. Cumberland (1-4) is at home against Fleming-Neon on Thursday.

———

Landon Brock scored on a 27-yard run with 1:07 left to break a tie and send Evarts to a 20-14 win over the Redskins in fifth- and sixth-grade action

Cumberland scored first on an Aiden Craig touchdown run in the first quarter.

Reggie Cottrell answered for the Wildcats with a 35-yard touchdown run. Cottrell’s two-point conversion put the Wildcats ahead.

A 15-yard run by Brock in the third quarter extended the Wildcats’ lead to 14-6.

Landon McLain went 26 yards for a touchdown with 3:08 left in the game. Craig’s two-point conversion tied the game at 14.

An Isaiah Cornett interception with 14.3 seconds left sealed the victory.

———

New Harlan grabbed an early 6-0 lead, but visiting Bell County took over from there in a 28-6 victory that sent the Patriots to their first loss of the season in seventh- and eighth-grade football action.

Tanner Griffin scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter.

Bell answered with a 9-yard run and two-point conversion later in the first period. Bell scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter. The Bobcats had a 30-yard run in the third quarter and an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Griffin led the Patriots with 77 yards on eight carries.

Bell County won 36-12 in fifth- and sixth-grade action. James-Ryan Howard and Jayce Brown scored the touchdowns for the Patriots.

New Harlan (4-1) returns to action Thursday at Whitesburg.