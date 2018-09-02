Harlan County Schools recognize award winners

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark presented awards to staff members and departments in the district for various honors received from the Harlan Daily Enterprise’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2018. Recognized prior to the Black Bears football game on Friday were, from the left, Kim Bailey Mills, Best Occupational Therapist; Ben Baker, Best Tutor; Jeanne Ann Lee, Best Choir Director; Harlan County High School, Best High School, accepted by Assistant Principals Kathy Minor and Michael Hensley; Harlan County High School Marching Band, Best Band, accepted by Directors Jeremy Bell, Shawna Hodge and Taylor Cook; and Eddie Creech, Best Coach.