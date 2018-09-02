HC boys win opening meet; girls take 2nd

The Harlan County Black Bears cross country squad kicked off its second decade of existence in similar fashion to its first: With a strong boys team and an up-and-coming platoon of girls.

The boys kicked off the 2018 campaign with a win at an all-comers meet Thursday at Harlan County, while the girls finished second to a very strong Middlesboro team.

“Overall, it was a good starting point for us,” said coach Ryan Vitatoe, who has led the team since Harlan County High School opened in 2008. “We have a long way to go, but I really like this team’s dedication for improvement. The conditions today were rough, but I felt like they raced hard.”

The Bears claimed three of the first four spots in the boys varsity race, as senior Josh Lee finished second with a time of 19:28.53. He was followed immediately by Caleb Brock (19:54:03) and Zack Carmical (20:11.91). Eighth-grader Cooper McHargue also landed a top-10 finish, coming in ninth with a time of 21:33.75.

Rounding out the Bears’ results were Daniel Joseph (13th, 22:12.09), Sean Cooper (14th, 22:21.06), Matt Yeary (17th, 22:31.52), Lucas Epperson (21st, 23:42.75), Breydy Daniels (22nd, 23:55.25), James Bailey (25th, 24:03.12), Shaun Warren (28th, 24:27.28) and Joseph Gordon (50th, 31:13.88).

“The boys are looking really good, and I feel like each of them is further along at this point than they were this time last year. That will go a long way toward achieving our overall goals,” Vitatoe said.

Charles David Morton finished 11th for Harlan, posting a time of 22:00.18. John Mark Bryson (25:41.18) and Jarrett Austin (28:43.09) finished 31st and 42nd, respectively.

Red Bird’s Dustin Driver won the race with a time of 19:04.50. Harlan County won handily, defeating second-place Letcher County Central by 42 points and third-place Lynn Camp by 56.

On the girls side, Harlan County was led by eighth-grader Cadance Ferguson, who finished second with a time of 25:23.09, and Ariel Madden (fifth, 26:42.62). Abby Vitatoe (13th, 30:05.31), Katelyn Hensley (14th, 30:14.09), Baili Boggs (15th, 30:28.04), Kassy Owens (16th, 30:28.12), and Hailey Madden (22nd, 44:56.00) rounded out the Lady Bears’ results.

“We are a work in progress on the girl’s side, but there’s a lot of upside with the talent we have. We’ve just got to pull it together,” Vitatoe said.

Middlesboro won by 20 points, led by Mallory James, who won the race with a time of 23:07.18. Letcher County Central finished third.

Harlan County runners claimed the top spots in the boys and girls middle school races. Austin Crain (13:08.84) and Andrew Yeary (14:23.81) finished first and second among the boys, while Caitlyn Rice (16:27.88) won the girls race. Aiden Seals finished 13th with a time of 19:08.50 for the Harlan County boys. Rounding out the girls results were Lainey Garrett (fourth, 18:13.59), Haylee Couch (eighth, 19:14.44) and Taylor Clark (11th, 22:12.18).

Ethan Farley (11th, 18:12.03) and Mia Pace (sixth, 18:36.00) competed in the boys and girls event, respectively, for Harlan.

Tanner Daniels (10:07.00), Dashaun Smith (10:16.22) and Bradley Brock (10:39.99) finished second, third and fifth, respectively, to lead Harlan County in the elementary boys race. Brody Owens finished sixth for Harlan, posting a time of 11:23.00. Kaydie Coots (14:19.88) finished second in the girls race, and Kaylee Roark (17:35.68) finished third for Harlan.

The Black Bears return to action Saturday at Middlesboro.