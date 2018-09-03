Lady Bears earn district victory over Bell County

After losing twice earlier in the week, the Harlan County Lady Bears bounced back with a 25-11, 26-24, 25-13 win Thursday at Bell County to improve its district mark to 3-1 and overall record to 5-5.

“I thought this was a great end to a tough week,” Harlan County coach Jennifer Hilton said. “We started the week with losses at Thomas Walker and Jenkins, but we came back Wednesday and had a good film session. I thought my girls really responded tonight. They played good team volleyball as evident in the stat lines. Numbers were spread across the board, not just one or two players in one or two columns. It was fun and exciting to watch.”

Kathrine Bailey led the Lady Bears with 14 service points, seven digs, four kills and three assists. Haley Scearse added nine service points and 12 digs. Olivia Minor had seven service points and 16 digs. Emily Long added five service points, 16 digs and four kills. Dixie Ewing added four service points, 12 digs and three kills. Elizabeth Ball had five service points, two kills and two assists. Breann Turner added five kills and one assist.

Harlan County fell 25-21 25-18, 23-35 and 25-8 to Jenkins on Monday and 25-4, 25-16 and 25-14 to Thomas Walker, Va., on Tuesday.

Harlan (7-7) lost 3-1 and 3-0 to Knox Central on Aug. 27, beat Barbourville 21-12, 21-7, 25-21 on Aug. 28, defeated Middlesboro 25-12, 25-13 on Thursday and fell 25-9, 25-4, 25-6 to South Laurel on Saturday. No statistical information was submitted on the Lady Dragons.

The Lady Bears will be at home against Middlesboro on Thursday. The Lady Dragons are open this week and will return to action Sept. 10 at Harlan County.