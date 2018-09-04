Born Learning Workshops

Harlan Independent Schools is offering the United Way Born Learning Academy Workshops, a program designed to aid parents, grandparents and caregivers with making sure their children ages 5 and under are prepared to begin school.

The first workshop of the series kicks off on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Harlan Independent Schools cafeteria.

According to Cecilia Adams, Family Resource & Youth Services Center (FRYSC) coordinator for Harlan Independent Schools, the workshops are free to attend.

“It’s a series of six workshops,” Adams said. “It teaches parents, grandparents or caregivers how turn everyday moments into learning opportunities.”

She said the workshops consist of activities for both adults and children.

“We cover different topics at each workshop,” Adams said. “The goal is to reinforce to families and parents their role as a child’s first teacher.”

Adams pointed out learning begins at home.

“We just want to provide an easy way for families to incorporate these strategies at home so their children are ready to start school,” Adams said.

Adams said the workshops are intended to help prepare children for kindergarten.

According to a press release from the United Way, the first few years are crucial for a child’s development.

“Kids who get the right learning opportunities in their early years are more likely to graduate high school, go on to college, stay married and be productive citizens,” states the release. “But kids who come to school without the cognitive, social-emotional and physical skills needed have a harder time learning basics like reading. By the end of third grade, kids who can’t read on grade level are four times as likely to drop out of high school.”

Adams said workshop topics include language skills, nutrition, health, learning styles and learning-on-the-go.

“When families first arrive, we start with a free dinner,” Adams said. “After dinner, the parents, grandparents and caregivers attend a workshop and the children go to a different workshop. Then, we come back together and do a family activity.”

Adams said the workshops last approximately one hour.

“We don’t want to keep families out too late,” Adams said. “The workshops are taught by a certified teacher.”

Adams said another benefit of the program is it allows children to become familiar with the elementary school building.

“It makes the transition to school a little easier if they’ve already been inside the building before and will recognize some of the people and places inside of the school,” Adams explained.

The dinner and workshops are free with prizes and gifts for participants.

The program consists of six workshops to be held on Monday, Oct. 1, Nov. 12, Jan.7, Feb. 11 and March 11.

“All families with children ages birth to five are welcome,” Adams said. “It’s never too early to start learning.”