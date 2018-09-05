When Above Suspicion filmed in Harlan during the summer of 2016, our community got a reputation among filmmakers for our beautiful scenery, hard-working local hires, and accommodating nature. That reputation has attracted a new film that will be shooting in Harlan County this fall. From our previous film experience, we know that movie production can cause some minor inconveniences but we also know that it brings a lot of excitement and major positive economic impacts.

The film has assured us that they want to become a member of this community while they are here during production this fall, locals may be hired for on screen roles, behind the scenes work, and support services. You can also expect to see people connected with the film shopping in local stores, eating at local restaurants and staying in local lodging. It’s our hope that you will show this new film the same patience and kindness that you showed to Above Suspicion so that our county’s reputation as a film-friendly community continues to grow. Harlan Countians are known for being good neighbors because we are always helpful but rarely intrusive. We ask that you treat the film as a neighbor. This is the kind of respect we show daily to one another and it will be appreciated by the film’s cast and crew.

If you have any questions regarding the production, how you may be involved, or more please feel free to direct your questions to the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156 or email us at htcc@harlanonline.net.

Note From the Filmmaking Team: Dear Residents of Harlan County, In our short time in Harlan we’ve been humbled by its natural beauty, and honored by the welcoming spirit of its people. THE EVENING HOUR is a human story about a young man with deep connections to his family and to the land where his family has lived for generations. We are honored to be able to film this story here in Harlan and thank you deeply for the opportunity.

Sincerely, The Evening Hour Production Team

Brandon Pennington

Harlan City Tourism Director