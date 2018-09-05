Redskins, Wildcats each earn victories

Cumberland and Evarts were each winners against competition from out of the county in seventh- and eighth-grade football games.

Jonah Swanner ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Cumberland defeated visiting Jenkins 20-8 in a game that ended in the second half on Tuesday when the Cavaliers reportedly forfeited after a player was injured.

Swanner ran 28 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, then found Cameron Anderson for a 65-yard TD pass. Swanner closed the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion.

“I’m not only proud of the players tonight for getting a win but also proud of the class shown by our players, fans and coaching staff,” said Cumberland coach T.J. Green. “Some situations are about life and are bigger than football. I just want to take the opportunity to say thank you for how they conducted themselves.”

Green said the Redskins’ defense played especially well with Swanner picking off two passes and Shawn Carroll adding one. Tony Edwards forced and recovered a fumble.

“Dionta Long was huge for us last night,” Green said. “He played seven or eight different positions to give people breaks. I’m really proud of him.”

Jenkins win 22-0 in fifth and sixth-grade action.

Cumberland plays host to Fleming-Neon on Thursday.

———

Evarts won 16-0 on Thursday at home over Perry Central.

John Long went up the middle for a 37-yard touchdown run and Bryson North followed with the two-point conversion.

Chuckie Blackshire added a 46-yard touchdown run. Long went in for the two-point conversion.

“Our defense played great,” Evarts coach Ryan Sawyers said. “We held them when we needed to and stopped big plays. John Long and Lucas Parker kept everything contained. Our offense was good also. We’re getting better every game.”

Perry Central won 20-14 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Evarts plays at Cumberland on Sept. 13.