US 25E intersection in Knox Co. to get traffic approach warning system

MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be installing an Intersection Conflict Warning System (ICWS) at the U.S 25E/KY 229 intersection in Knox County.

The system, which is intended to reduce the number of crashes at the site, is expected to go into service on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.

Over the years, traffic engineers have added enhanced intersection warning signs, oversized stop signs, temporary rumble strips, and other safety measures to the intersection in an effort to drive down the crash rate.

The detection system operates similar to the traffic loops used to sense vehicles to activate traffic signals. The system detects traffic on all approaches. Traffic on U.S. 25E will be notified of entering traffic from the side street, and vehicles on the side street will be notified of approaching traffic on U.S. 25E. These systems are effective in reducing crashes involving vehicles entering or crossing a major road. They also reduce difficulty among drivers in determining appropriate gaps in traffic. The ICWS gives motorists real-time warnings about traffic conditions.

“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues to look for proven options that increase safety at intersections utilizing innovative solutions,” said Joel Holcomb, branch manager for engineering support. “This system allows us to provide information to drivers that will increase intersection awareness in a non-traditional manner without the delay of a traffic signal.”

Motorists are asked to be aware of the new warning system and be alert for changes in traffic flow it will bring to the intersection.

ICWS study results show a significant reduction for total, fatal and injury, right-angle, and rear-end crashes. These systems have shown to be cost-effective safety improvements.

“As with any newly installed traffic control device, the cabinet would recommend an increased level of attention as the public becomes more accustomed to the warnings,” said Holcomb.