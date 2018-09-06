HCHS teams suffer one-point losses

The Harlan County boys and girls soccer teams each suffered one-point losses on Tuesday at home as the Bears fell 2-1 to Jackson City and the girls lost 3-2 to Whitley County.

Hunter Mefford scored the only goal for the Bears in a game dominated by defense.

“The silver lining that I take from these games is how close we are,” said HCHS coach Andrew Williams. “We’ve lost two games this season by one goal. We literally have one of the best scoring defenses in the 13th Region, but our offense hasn’t showed up yet. We’re getting closer and closer, and I know we can make a run at the district championship. We’ve just got to stay disciplined and trust the process. I’m proud of my guys. Hats off to Jackson City and their coach. They deserve all of the praise for winning a hard fought game.”

The 1-3-1 Bears play host to Middlesboro on Thursday.

The Lady Bears fell 3-2. Abby Stephens and Hannah Pittman each scored goals. Natalie Bolin and Amber Allen each had assists. Hailey Gaw had 12 saves.

Harlan County (3-2) will play at Oneida Baptist on Thursday.