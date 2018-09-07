Cornett wins Sleepy Hollow tourney

Pete Cornett Jr. won the Sleepy Hollow Country Club Invitational earlier this week, shooting a 132 to defeat Andrew Forester by nine strokes. Eddie Early was third with a 156.

Mark Keith and Jeremy Terry tied for first in the first flight with a 144, with Keith winning the tie-breaker. Brendan Rutherford was third with a 1467.

Kevin Simpson won the second flight. Jeff Ledford was the winner in the third flight.

The club also honored the first class of Sleepy Hollow Fellows, including Dr. Milo Schosser, Bo Simpson, Joe Gluck and Bob Frazier.

“These men were instrumental in the history of our course,” said Ronnie Cox. “It was great that some of their family could attend the event.”